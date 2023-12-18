From Floppy Disks To Golden Poppy Finalist: Genxer's Reunite 30 Years Later To Write Award Nominated Asian Fantasy Novel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Golden Poppy Finalist Ebony Gate for the Octavia E. Butler Award

Asian fantasy novel by childhood friends nominated California Independant Booksellers for Octavia E. Butler Award

- Julia Vee and Ken Bebelle

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Julia Vee and Ken Bebelle's debut novel Ebony Gate (pitched as“Asian Female John Wick with dragon magic”) has been named a CALIBA 2023 Golden Poppy Finalist for the Octavia E. Butler Award.

Ebony Gate is an Asian-inspired urban fantasy set in contemporary San Francisco's Chinatown. The book follows Emiko Soong, a member of one of the eight premier magical families of the world, as she navigates the city's deadly magical underworld. With its rich world-building and diverse characters, Ebony Gate has captured the attention of readers and critics alike.

Booklist gave it a starred review, finding Ebony Gate“a thrilling and magical journey through San Francisco's Chinatown.”

The authors grew up in Northern California and used to exchange stories on a floppy disk when they were in middle school. They went their separate ways with Julia Vee to UC Berkeley, and Ken Bebelle to UCLA. Decades later, they found their way back to co-writing novels and have since jointly written over 1 million words. Ebony Gate was sold on a pre-empt, a multi-book six figure deal.

The Golden Poppy Awards are presented by the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA) in recognition of the most distinguished books written and illustrated by creators who have made California their home. The Octavia E. Butler Award, named after the renowned science fiction author from Pasadena, recognizes works that embody Butler's spirit of imagination. The winners will be announced in January of 2024.

As the anticipation for the CALIBA Golden Poppy Award builds, readers can dive into the enchanting world of Ebony Gate and experience the magic for themselves. The book is available for purchase at major retailers and independent bookstores nationwide.

For more information on Ebony Gate and the authors, please visit their website , and their publisher's site at macmillan.

Contact: Saraciea Fennell, Sr. Publicity Manager at Tor Publishing Group ...

Congratulations to Julia Vee and Ken Bebelle on being named finalists for the Octavia E. Butler Award!

Julia Vee

Sixth Moon Press

