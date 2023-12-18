‘Chamak’ Director Rohit Jugraj Faces Threats For Showing Underbelly Of Punjabi Music Industry

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Rohit Jugraj, the director of the recently released streaming series 'Chamak', has shared that he has been getting threats for showing the dark side of Punjab's music industry.

This series delves into the Punjabi music industry and what all goes in its underbelly. During the production of 'Chamak', Rohit faced threats that would have deterred many from continuing.

However, he pressed on, driven by his commitment to unveil the reality behind the glitz and glamour of the industry.

The director continues to receive threats after the show went live as it seems to have ruffled some feathers.

“Despite receiving threatening calls, my commitment to fearless storytelling remains unwavering. I believe in the power of truth, and I will continue to illuminate the darkest corners, undeterred by the shadows that seek to dim our story's light,” he said.

“I am a staunch advocate for fearless storytelling. I am not exposing anyone; I am just revealing the real face of the industry. Behind the bling, there is so much darkness, and with the passion, there is so much crime and jealousy. I never want an artiste to be killed while delivering his art. An artiste should never be killed.”

