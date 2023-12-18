Sonia Gandhi Invited To Contest For Lok Sabha From Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) The Congress' Telangana unit on Monday invited Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and former party President Sonia Gandhi to contest the coming Lok Sabha election from the state.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the state at its meeting in Hyderabad on Monday passed a resolution, requesting Sonia Gandhi to contest for Lok Sabha from the state.

It recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha from Medak in 1980 and requested Sonia Gandhi to contest from the same constituency.

Senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir told media persons that the PAC thanked Sonia Gandhi for carving out Telangana.

The PAC meeting was chaired by national General Secretary in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare. The first meeting of the body after the Congress party came to power in the state was attended by state President and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, PAC members and senior leaders.

The meeting, which lasted for three hours, passed three resolutions. It thanked the people of Telangana for voting the Congress to power. It also thanked party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all the Congress leaders who campaigned for the party in the recent elections.

The Congress wrested power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by bagging 64 seats in 119-member Assembly.

