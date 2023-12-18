Mass demonstrations in Germany, Netherlands show solidarity with Palestine

(MENAFN) Demonstrators in Germany and the Netherlands showed solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, with thousands assembling in Berlin for a vehicle convoy and hundreds marching to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. In Amsterdam, human rights organizations called for a Gaza cease-fire, criticizing the Dutch government's perceived inaction.



In Berlin, participants affixed Palestinian flags and placards reading "Stop the genocide in Gaza" and "Freedom for Palestine" to their vehicles before forming a convoy that traversed key areas of the city.



Some protesters cycled alongside the convoy, and a sizable Palestinian flag adorned a bridge on Yorck Street. Police, implementing robust security measures, temporarily closed roads along the route. Organizers reported over 3,000 vehicles took part in the convoy, concluding on Sonnenallee Street in the Neukölln district.



In the Netherlands, hundreds gathered at Leiden train station and marched to The Hague's International Criminal Court (ICC) to express support for Palestine in the "Nakba March."



Demonstrators, chanting in English and Arabic, advocated for a free Palestine, emphasizing slogans like "Palestine free from the river to the sea" and "Cease-fire now" throughout the event.



Covering a 21-kilometer (13-mile) route that included passing by the Dutch parliament, the demonstrators completed their march in front of the ICC building, where they urged for justice and the safeguarding of human rights.

MENAFN18122023000045015839ID1107617391