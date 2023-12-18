Gunmen attack, kill 9 in mass shooting at informal settlement in South Africa

(MENAFN) Gunmen attacked and killed nine people at an informal settlement near the mining city of Rustenburg in South Africa's North West province, as confirmed by police on Sunday.



The incident occurred around 9:15 PM (1915 GMT) on Saturday night. According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, a group of predominantly Xhosa-speaking individuals were gathered in a yard, consuming alcohol, when an unspecified number of Sesotho-speaking individuals opened fire on them.



“As a result, eight people died instantly, while the ninth one was certified dead on arrival at the hospital. Moreover, eight people were reported to be wounded,” he stated in a declaration.



Lt-Gen. Sello Kwena, the North West Provincial Commissioner, has dispatched a dedicated team to probe the motive behind the killings.



The victims, comprising five males and four females, fell victim to the recent incident. In South Africa, there has been an increase in the occurrence of mass shootings, with an average of around 70 murders daily in April-June 2022, as per the latest national crime statistics.



In July of 2022, a mass shooting at a Soweto township bar near Johannesburg resulted in the death of 14 individuals. Police indicated that the assailants used high-caliber firearms, firing indiscriminately. Numerous incidents of mass shootings were documented in the country in the preceding year.

