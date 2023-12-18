(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company Announcement No 97/202 3

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 15 December 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

