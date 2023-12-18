Gennext South Africa Teens (14-18 Years) Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Online Habits, Smartphone Ownership & Usage, Finance & Retail Habits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GenNext Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Teens (14 - 18 years)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The GenNext report for Teens aged 14-18 offers a comprehensive examination of the factors influencing the behavior of 2033 young individuals, along with strategies for brands to better connect with and understand this specific youth segment. Their research, utilizing a two-survey and three-phased approach, engaged more than 15,000 young South Africans in 8 out of the 9 provinces.

The Brand Preference survey and Youth Behavior survey were administered in schools for Teens to participate in.

In 2023, the Sunday Times GenNext movement presents insights into youth brand preferences and behaviors for the 19th consecutive year. Given the widespread interest from numerous organizations in engaging with young South Africans, the report has been expanded to include potential implications for private, public, and non-profit entities, offering a detailed perspective on both national and provincial contexts.

Furthermore, the report incorporates a trend analysis that illustrates the evolution of youth behavior over the past three years, spanning from 2021 to 2023.

Company Coverage: Microsoft, News24, Takealot Online, Youtube

Key Topics Covered:

Teens' Outlook

Teens' Reality



Digital Connectivity

Financial Wellness

Rights (Equality)

Infrastructure & Environment

Political System Legal System

Teens' Fulfilment

Teens' Reality



Belonging

Self-Esteem

Physiological

Self-Actualisation Safety & Security

Teens' Lifestyle & Leisure



Self-Expression

Spare-Time Activities

Lifestyle Activities Sports & Exercise

Teens' Online Habits

Teens' Online Duration & Activities



Devices Used to access the Internet Online Duration

Teens' Smartphone Ownership & Usage



Cellphone Ownership

Social Networks Participation

Entertainment on Cellphones

Learning Platforms Playing Games

Teens' Finance & Retail Habits

Teens' Interaction with Money



Average Spending Money

Sources of Spending Money

Handling Money

Experience with Banks Interaction with Banking Facilities

Teens' Retail Habits



Retail Influence

Shopping for Personal Items

Shopping for Educational Items

Shopping for Games Fast Food & Beverages Consumption

How can Brands appeal to Teens

