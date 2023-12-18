(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global 5G in Healthcare Market was valued USD 33.2 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 412 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 5G in Healthcare Market ”, by Component (Service, Hardware, Connectivity), Application (AR/VR, Virtual Consultations, Connected Ambulance, Inventory Management Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring, Others), End-use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global 5G in Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 33.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 412 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 37.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Application , Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AT&T Inc. Verizon Communications Sample of Companies Covered NEC Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc. SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on 5G in Healthcare Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

Market Overview

The 5G revolution is making significant inroads into the healthcare sector, heralding a new era of connectivity and data exchange. In the realm of healthcare, 5G refers to the fifth generation of mobile networks that promise faster and more reliable communication. This technology goes beyond enhancing the speed of internet connectivity; it holds the potential to transform healthcare delivery by facilitating real-time communication, remote monitoring, and the seamless exchange of large volumes of data. With its ultra-low latency and high bandwidth, 5G opens up avenues for innovative applications, such as remote surgeries, augmented reality (AR) for medical training, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare devices. The 5G in healthcare indicates a burgeoning industry poised for substantial growth. The integration of 5G technology in healthcare systems addresses existing challenges and introduces novel solutions. Remote patient monitoring, for instance, becomes more effective with 5G's ability to transmit large datasets in real time, enabling healthcare providers to monitor patients' vital signs and health conditions remotely. The market is witnessing increased investments in 5G infrastructure, as healthcare organizations recognize the potential to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency. As the adoption of 5G in healthcare gains momentum, collaborations between telecom companies, healthcare providers, and technology developers are becoming increasingly common, shaping a landscape where connectivity and healthcare converge to redefine the future of medical services.

Major Vendors in the Global 5G In Healthcare Market:



AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Qualcomm

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

China Mobile Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

BT Group

Deutsche Telekom AG

Vodafone

China Unicom

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) T-Mobile

Increasing adoption of telehealth and robotics surgery

The escalating adoption of telehealth and robotics surgery stands as a potent driver propelling the growth of the 5G in Healthcare Market. As the healthcare landscape undergoes a transformative shift towards digitalization, telehealth has emerged as a cornerstone application of 5G technology. The high-speed and low-latency characteristics of 5G enable seamless video consultations, remote patient monitoring, and the exchange of medical data in real time. This translates into improved accessibility to healthcare services, especially in remote or underserved areas, as patients can connect with healthcare professionals virtually, breaking down geographical barriers. Simultaneously, the integration of 5G into robotics surgery has revolutionized the precision and efficiency of surgical procedures. The ultra-low latency of 5G networks ensures minimal delays in transmitting data, a critical factor in robotic surgeries where split-second decisions are imperative. Surgeons can now remotely control robotic surgical systems with unprecedented precision, enhancing the capabilities of minimally invasive procedures.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing adoption of telehealth and robotics surgery Growing adoption of wearable medical devices for real-time remote patient monitoring

Opportunities:



Rising Adoption of 5G-enabled Real-time Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Is Growing Due To Expanding Telecommunications Innovation

Rising Adoption of 5G-enabled Real-time Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

The surging adoption of 5G-enabled real-time remote patient monitoring devices represents a significant opportunity within the 5G in Healthcare Market. With the advent of 5G technology, the landscape of remote patient monitoring has undergone a paradigm shift. The high data transfer speeds and low latency offered by 5G networks allow healthcare providers to remotely and continuously monitor patients' vital signs and health metrics in real time. This capability enhances the effectiveness of chronic disease management, post-operative care, and overall patient well-being. The opportunity lies in the potential for an expansive array of connected healthcare devices that leverage 5G to transmit data seamlessly. Wearable devices, such as smartwatches and biosensors, equipped with 5G connectivity can transmit a wealth of real-time health information to healthcare professionals, enabling timely interventions and personalized healthcare strategies.

The market for 5G in Healthcare is dominated by North America.

North America emerges as the dominating region for the 5G in Healthcare market. The synergy between fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology and the healthcare industry has ushered in a new era of possibilities, transforming the way medical services are delivered and received. The region's dominance can be attributed to a confluence of factors that position North America at the forefront of this technological revolution. One pivotal factor contributing to North America's dominance in the 5G in Healthcare market is the robust and advanced telecommunications infrastructure in the region. The United States and Canada have made significant investments in developing and expanding their 5G networks, creating a reliable and high-speed communication backbone that is essential for the seamless integration of 5G technology into healthcare systems. The low-latency and high-bandwidth capabilities of 5G networks enable real-time data transmission, a crucial requirement for various healthcare applications.

The healthcare providers is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The healthcare providers segment stands out as a dominating force in the 5G in Healthcare market, playing a pivotal role in the widespread adoption and implementation of this transformative technology. As the demand for advanced healthcare solutions grows, healthcare providers are increasingly turning to 5G to revolutionize patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and improve overall healthcare outcomes. The deployment of 5G technology empowers healthcare providers with unprecedented capabilities, including real-time data transmission, ultra-low latency, and high bandwidth, facilitating rapid and secure communication.

