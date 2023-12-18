Israeli forces unleash attack dogs in raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital

(MENAFN) Health officials in Gaza are urging an investigation following allegations that Israeli forces employed bulldozers and unleashed attack dogs during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital.



The hospital, which had been besieged and shelled for several days, was raided by Israeli forces last week.



During a press conference on Sunday, Munir al-Bursh, the general director of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, and Hussam Abu Safiya, the head of the hospital's pediatric department, claimed that Israeli forces destroyed parts of the medical facility, obstructed aid access, and targeted health workers, the injured, and displaced civilians seeking shelter.



"The hospital gate and surroundings were bombed, shots were fired at buildings within the hospital compound, the second floor housing the maternity ward was bombed ... hospital director Ahmed al-Kahlout was detained and taken to an undisclosed location.



"Israeli soldiers gathered displaced civilians and health workers, who had sought refuge in the hospital, in a large pit, half-naked, and unleashed attack dogs on them. Israeli construction machinery demolished the hospital's oxygen unit, water tank, central archive, and pharmacy," he stated.



"Israeli forces used a bulldozer to dig a large pit in the hospital courtyard and threw approximately 12 bodies of those they had killed into the pit. We do not know if any of the wounded were among those thrown into the pit. We demand a relevant international investigation into these heinous crimes," he further mentioned.



According to Abu Safiya, Israeli forces released an attack dog on a 75-year-old injured individual who tragically succumbed to injuries the following day. He recounted hearing screams as Israeli soldiers drove bulldozers over tents in the hospital courtyard, leading to suspicions that some individuals may have been crushed to death along with the bodies.

