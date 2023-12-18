All Democratic Norms Being Thrown Into Dustbin: Kharge On Suspension Of 33 More Mps

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP dispensation saying that the Narendra Modi government is attacking parliament and democracy and all democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an 'autocratic government' by suspending 47 MPs.

The remarks from the Congress chief came after 33 more opposition MPs were suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Winter Session. The Lok Sabha had earlier suspended 14 MPs -- 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha -- on December 14.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi government attacking parliament and democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government by suspending 47 MPs."

He said, "We have two simple and genuine demands - the Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in Parliament security and a detailed discussion should be held on the same."

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "Prime MInister can give an interview to a newspaper; Home Minister can give interviews to TV channels. But, they have zero accountability left to the Parliament - which represents the people of India."

"With an Opposition-less Parliament, the Modi govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," he said.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a statement by the Home Minister in both Houses of Parliament over the December 13 incident of the security breach when two people jumped from the visitors gallery in Lok Sabha chamber while the proceedings were going on.

The Delhi Police has till now arrested six people in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

--IANS

aks/uk