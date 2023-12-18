Naveen-Ul-Haq Banned From ILT20 For 20 Months For Breach Of Contract

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 18 (IANS) Afghanistan pace bowler Naveen

Before the second season, Naveen was handed a retention notice by the team after taking 11 wickets at an average of 24.36 in nine matches. however, the player declined to sign. To try and fix the problem, the Sharjah Warriors went up to the ILT20.

By hiring an impartial third-party mediator and starting a mediation procedure between the player and the franchise, the competition authorities attempted to find a solution, but it did not turn out as planned.

Ultimately, the ILT20's three-member Disciplinary Committee which included the league's Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Azam and Member Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas separately heard both the parties i.e. Naveen and Sharjah Warriors. After examining the evidence, the panel passed the verdict of a 20-month ban on Naveen.