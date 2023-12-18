Global Drain Cleaner And Disinfectant Market Size, Supply, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Drain cleaners and disinfectants are substances that aid in the removal of blockages in sewage systems and drains. They incorporate remedies that effectively purify biomass accumulated in drains. These solutions effectively dissolve organic material, such as human waste, hairs, and food particles, which can cause blockages in kitchen sinks, tubs, and showers. They also eliminate biofilms and prevent their further development. They are available in different forms, including liquid, powder, gel-based, or stick.

Market Dynamics Increasing Number of Hospital-Acquired Infections Drives the Global Market

Hospital-Acquired Infection (HAI) refers to an infection that patients contract during their hospital stay, typically while receiving treatment for a specific medical condition or following a surgical procedure. Nosocomial infections is another term used to refer to these illnesses. The symptoms of these diseases manifest within 24 hours following pathogen exposure. These infections have the potential to propagate in several environments, including hospitals, surgical centers, ambulatory care facilities, nursing homes, and rehabilitation centers.

Individuals who are elderly, young, or have weakened immune systems are more sensitive to acquiring the virus. The external surroundings, fellow infected individuals, and personnel are potential origins of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) can be attributed to factors such as indwelling catheters, inadequate personal hygiene practices among healthcare providers, and the utilization of communal restrooms. Such factors drive market growth.

Rising Demand for Professional Cleaning Services Creates Tremendous Opportunities

There is a growing need for drain cleaning services from different types of customers. Regular maintenance is essential for plumbing systems and drains in commercial locations, including small enterprises, big industrial buildings, commercial outlets, and food and beverage establishments. Regular maintenance is required for the drainage systems of these establishments. Drains in restaurants and other food establishments frequently become obstructed with grease, oil, and food residue, leading to a higher need for drain cleaning products. These facilities necessitate the use of robust drain cleaning equipment and the specialized knowledge of plumbing professionals to eliminate blockages. This is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant global drain cleaner and disinfectant market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. People who want more options, less wait times, and more comfort are catered to by the commercial health business, which is flourishing because of its large-scale infrastructure. The European Commission has made an urgent request, and the CEN and CENELEC, together with all members of the two organizations, have decided to make several vital medical supplies available as soon as possible. This will facilitate the rapid launch of numerous disinfectants and drain cleaners into the market, all while maintaining stringent safety standards, which will drive the expansion of the disinfectants and drain cleaners market in Europe.



The global drain cleaner and disinfectant market was valued at USD 2,007.12 million in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 3,230.13 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on form, the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market is segmented into liquid, powdered, granular, and others.

The liquid segment is the largest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% over the forecast period.

Based on active ingredients, the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market is segmented into alkaline, acidic, oxidizing, and other segments.

The alkaline segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.07% over the forecast period.

Based on packaging, the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market is segmented into bottled and sachets segments.

The bottled segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.60% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market is segmented into residential and commercial sectors. The commercial segment owns the highest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% throughout the forecast period. Europe is the most significant global drain cleaner and disinfectant market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market are S.C. Johnson, The Clorox Company, Comstar International Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Proctor & Gamble, Nu-Calgon, Xionlab, Pequa Industries Inc., Jelmar, LLC, among others.

In April 2022, The launch of DISSOLVETM Concentrated Pods under the Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, and fantastik® brands in the United States was announced by SC Johnson, a manufacturer of consumer and professional goods for the home and office. The company's most recent effort to cut down on plastic waste and give customers more sustainable options is the development of reusable, 100% recyclable bottles and conveniently dissolvable liquid pods.



