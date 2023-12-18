Chad finds itself at crossroads as polls open for crucial referendum on new constitution

(MENAFN) Chad finds itself at a crossroads as polls open for a crucial referendum on a new constitution, representing a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards civilian rule. The vote, initially anticipated to pave the way for elections and the termination of military rule, has become a contentious issue, with a substantial portion of the opposition and civil society advocating for a boycott. The ruling military junta, led by General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, faces accusations that the plebiscite is a strategic move to perpetuate a political "dynasty" initiated by his late father 33 years ago. The outcome of this referendum is poised to shape the political landscape of this central African country.



Amidst the unfolding political drama, a significant portion of Chad's opposition and civil society has opted for a boycott, citing concerns that the referendum is a calculated effort to facilitate General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno's ascent to the presidency and continue the legacy of his late father's rule, which began with a coup three decades ago. The opposition argues that the proposed constitution closely resembles the one repealed by the military in 2021, concentrating power within the head of state and raising fears of a perpetuation of authoritarian rule.



The "yes" camp, led by the ruling junta, appears poised for success, benefiting from a well-financed campaign that has marginalized a divided opposition. Over the past year, opposition figures have faced arrest, intimidation, and threats, further tilting the balance in favor of those advocating for the new constitution. The capital city, N'Djamena, is awash with posters endorsing a "yes" vote, signaling a concerted effort by the ruling junta to shape public opinion.



The proposed constitution, which mirrors the one repealed in 2021, outlines a unitary and decentralized state, reminiscent of the centralized power structure seen in previous regimes. The opposition, championing federalism, supports the "no" vote, arguing for a more decentralized governance structure. In response, the "yes" camp asserts that a unitary state is essential for maintaining national unity, cautioning that federalism could foster "separatism" and lead to "chaos."



President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the current transitional leader, was among the first to cast his vote in N'Djamena, emphasizing that each ballot represents a step towards stability and prosperity for the country. His endorsement of the proposed constitution aligns with the ruling junta's narrative, emphasizing the need for a unitary state to ensure national cohesion.



Conclusion: As the polls close, Chad awaits the results of this pivotal referendum, which holds the promise of transitioning away from military rule. The opposition's boycott and allegations of a political dynasty underscore the complex dynamics surrounding this constitutional vote. The outcome will not only shape the immediate political landscape but will also play a crucial role in determining the trajectory of Chad's governance, potentially impacting its quest for stability, prosperity, and democratic governance.





