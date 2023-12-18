India's national parliament building faces significant security breach

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident, India's national parliament building faced a significant security breach as two individuals managed to infiltrate the chamber, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of security protocols. The breach occurred on the anniversary of a deadly attack on the legislative complex more than two decades ago. As a response to this alarming breach, India's Home Ministry has initiated the formation of a panel to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and assess the shortcomings in the existing security measures.

On the fateful day, two men breached security measures by jumping from the visitors' gallery into the well of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's parliament. Once inside, they shouted slogans and released colored smoke, creating chaos and triggering nationwide alarm.



Additionally, another man and woman set off canisters of colored gas outside the parliament building in New Delhi, further compounding the security threat.



The breach has exposed vulnerabilities in the heavily fortified complex, despite security protocols being revamped following the 2001 terrorist attack on the Lok Sabha, which claimed the lives of over a dozen people. During that incident, New Delhi attributed responsibility to Pakistan-linked terrorist groups, bringing the two neighboring countries to the brink of war. The recent breach underscores the need for a critical reassessment of security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



In response to the breach, India's Home Ministry has announced the formation of a high-level panel tasked with investigating the security lapse. The panel will evaluate the circumstances leading to the breach and recommend measures to enhance the overall security apparatus. This initiative aims to address the identified shortcomings and ensure the safety and integrity of the national parliament building.



According to the Delhi police force, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the breach, while one suspect remains at large. Terrorism charges have been filed against those apprehended, as reported by the Press Trust of India. Interestingly, the suspects come from diverse backgrounds, including the son of a carpenter who drove an e-rickshaw, the son of a farm worker, an engineering graduate who returned to the family farm, and a woman known for her participation in demonstrations.



The breach at India's national parliament building has raised serious questions about the efficacy of existing security measures and protocols. The Home Ministry's decision to launch a comprehensive inquiry reflects the gravity of the situation, with the aim of addressing the identified lapses and fortifying security to prevent future incidents. As the investigation unfolds, the nation awaits the findings and recommendations of the high-level panel, hoping for measures that will enhance the security and resilience of this vital democratic institution.





