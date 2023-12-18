EU takes significant step on Thursday by deciding to commence membership talks with Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a historic move, the European Union (EU) took a significant step on Thursday by deciding to commence membership talks with Ukraine. However, the monumental decision faced a substantial roadblock, as a EUR50 billion financial aid package for Kyiv encountered opposition from Hungary. The European Union leaders, determined to move forward, strategically addressed objections from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by having him temporarily leave the room during the pivotal moment of agreeing to initiate accession negotiations with a nation embroiled in conflict.



The summit, held in Brussels, showcased the European Union's commitment to fostering ties with Ukraine, even amid challenges posed by one of its member states. While the exclusion of Mr. Orban allowed the accession negotiations to proceed, resistance from Hungary persisted regarding the overhaul of the bloc's budget. This budgetary adjustment aimed to allocate crucial financial support to Ukraine and increase funding for other European Union priorities, including the management of migration.



Despite their efforts, leaders failed to reach a consensus on the financial package during late-night talks that extended into the early hours of Friday. Unanimity among the 27 European Union leaders is required for such decisions, and the impasse prompted a decision to reconvene in January for further negotiations. Some leaders expressed optimism about reaching an agreement during the next round of talks, emphasizing the importance of securing a deal to meet the urgent financial needs of Ukraine.



Summit chairman Charles Michel proposed a compromise budget that satisfied leaders from 26 of the European Union's 27 member countries. However, the lingering opposition from Hungary, a nation with close ties to Russia, underscored the complexities of navigating the diverse interests within the European Union. The financial package, crucial for supporting Ukraine's stability and addressing broader European Union priorities, remains a point of contention that requires resolution in the coming weeks.



As European Union leaders left the talks, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed confidence in the possibility of reaching a deal early next year, suggesting a timeline in late January. The delay, while acknowledging the pressing financial needs of Ukraine, reflects the intricate negotiations required to balance national interests within the European Union framework. The ongoing developments underscore the delicate balance between pursuing historic diplomatic initiatives and addressing internal divisions within the European Union.



