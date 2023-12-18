Ukraine utilizes fighter jets to push back Russian weaponry

(MENAFN) In a strategic move, Ukraine has employed drone strikes to counter long-range Russian artillery as part of its ongoing offensive across the Dnipro River. Over the past two months, Ukrainian marines, facing challenging conditions and heavy casualties, have managed to establish a foothold on the Russian-held east bank, marking a critical development in the stalled counter-offensive against Russian forces. The Dnipro route is viewed as the last hope for impacting the occupied Crimea, making it a closely watched battleground.



The marines' offensive involves crossing the 1KM stretch of water, navigating the difficult terrain of rivulets, meadows, and bomb craters that have become a winter sea of mud. The goal is to push about 3KM inland and capture the village of Krynky, approximately 26KM upriver from Kherson city. While the summer offensive has reached a standstill, the Dnipro offensive presents a potential breakthrough for the Ukrainians.



The strategic significance lies in the Ukrainians' attempt to force back Russian artillery by advancing deeper into Russian-held territory. If successful, this would enable them to cross the river without facing gunfire, allowing for the construction of a pontoon, as all bridges across the Dnipro have been destroyed. The subsequent deployment of heavy armor would form a spearhead force to advance the 75KM to Crimea.



The offensive holds major political implications, as reaching artillery range of Crimea has been a primary objective for Ukraine, representing a significant blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Dnipro campaign is closely monitored by Ukraine's European and United States allies, eager to assess Kyiv's ability to regain the initiative against Russia in this crucial battleground.





