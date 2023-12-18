Nursa Launches Instant Pay With Nursa Direct

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For nurses one major advantage of working per diem shifts with Nursa is the fast pay turnaround. Nursa has been hard at work to find a way to get hard-earned money even faster through the nurse staffing platform, and it's here.Available now is Nursa Direct . In the app, under Nursa Wallet, One will find a new payment method called Nursa Direct. Nursa teamed up with Branch and is now offering Nursa Direct, a digital bank account and business debit card*, enabling to receive payment for qualifying shifts instantly.How Nursa Instant Pay WorksInstant Pay is exactly what it sounds like. If one does satisfy the Instant Pay rules for their shift, They will receive a nurse will receive payment right after submitting their shift report through the Nursa Direct app. Here's how one qualifies to receive payment for a shift instantly**:Select the Nursa Direct payment method option in Nursa Wallet.Establish a payment history of three verified shifts.Check in with the“I'm Here” button in the app when one arrive at the facility for their shift.One then submits the shift report within seven days.Perks of Nursa DirectKnow what one is signing up for. There are many benefits on top of the Instant Pay option when one opens a Nursa Direct account. Here's our list:Fee-Free Account: There is no fee to open this account and no monthly or yearly fees to maintain it.No minimum balance: Experience hassle-free banking without minimum balance stress. Nursa Direct offers flexible banking tailored to their needs.Inclusive: We don't care about a persons credit score. There is no credit check required for a Nursa Direct account.No punishments: One can rest easy knowing their account won't overdraft. Transactions nearing zero balance are simply declined, giving them control and avoiding unexpected charges.Tangible: The physical Nursa Direct debit card will arrive in seven to ten business days.Flexible: Nursa Direct account will have a routing and account number, which means one can use it like any other checking account.Convenient: One can use Nursa Direct as their direct deposit account for any additional work and see their money arrive up to two days faster than with other bank accounts.Pay online: Make purchases or pay their bills online using the Nursa Direct account.Accessible: Connect this account to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal accounts.Transfers: Make ACH transfers to their other bank accounts within three to five days for free.ATM withdrawals: One can make up to eight monthly cash withdrawals from Allpoint ATMs with no fees. A $2 fee will apply per ATM transaction after 8 transactions until the next month. The app has a map showing Allpoint ATM locations near them.App account management: The Nursa Direct account has a smartphone application for easy account management.Savings Goals: One can create savings goals in the Nursa Direct account and move a portion of their income aside to meet those goals. When life happens, and one needs to tap into the money they set aside, one has the flexibility to easily transfer those funds back to the primary balance at any time.Cash back rewards: Purchases made with Nursa Direct at participating retailers may be eligible to receive cash back rewards. A list of cash back offers will be available in the app and can be populated on the app's map.Nursa Direct: Pick Up the Perks as One Picks Up PRN ShiftsLife happens, and unplanned expenses pop up. We know that sometimes one would pick up extra shifts to take care of an unexpected expense, such as a car repair, healthcare for a loved one, or a new dishwasher. Every per diem shift one picks up makes a difference: a difference to patients, a difference to colleagues, and a difference for the nurse. One can pick up high-paying PRN shifts and put the money one earns where they need it most with Nursa Direct.

