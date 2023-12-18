Unlocking Fairness: Zkfair L2 Mainnet Launch With 100% Token Airdrop For All

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Hong Kong, China, 18th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The ZK-L2 community network, ZKFair, will go live on December 20th . ZKFair is the first Mainnet ZK-L2 based on Polygon CDK & Celestia , powered by Lumoz's ZK-RaaS . After the launch of the mainnet, 100% of the ZKF Token will be distributed to the community immediately in the form of airdrops , so as to be completely fair and impartial.







ZKFair's original intention was to build a fully community-driven ZK-L2, and ZKFair is an experimental project as well as a community resistance movement. Nowadays, other ZK-L2 projects are generally overvalued, and their revenues are monopolized by investors, ordinary users can hardly get returns from them . At the same time, these ZK-L2s also encourage ordinary users to pay huge gas fees to do transactions frequently but are slow to issue token incentives . So these ZK-L2s are not friendly or fair to the general public at all.

ZKFair hopes to do this by creating a fair-launch, community-driven ZK-L2 network. 100% of ZKF tokens will be airdropped to the community immediately after the mainnet launch. All future Gas fee profits will also be returned 100% to the community . ZKFair will be completely fair-launched, community-driven, community-built, and community-shared revenue. This will be an L2 that gathers the power and wisdom of the masses, stimulates creativity, and empowers all kinds of communities through ZK.

It is worth mentioning that security and stability are the focus of ZKFair. Before going online, ZKFair also passed the audits of several globally renowned auditing organizations to ensure the security and stability of the code. The audit reports can be viewed on the website after the mainnet launch. ZKFair always puts the safety of users' assets in the first place.

How Community Users Can Participate After Mainnet Launch:

1. 0.1 USDC: Free USDC Distribution (Limited-Time)

All users can claim 0.1 USDC on the ZKFair Mainnet by simply sending a message on the specified Discord channel! The claiming window will be open for only 3 days, and subsequent opening times will be announced in the docs .

2. 25% Community Airdrop: Check out your share of the Airdrop!

25% of ZKF tokens will be airdropped to the community. Users who have interacted with ZK-L2 (including Polygon zkEVM, zkSync, Scroll, Linea, zkSpace ) in the past 2 months, as well as Lumoz Loyalty Points holders , will be eligible to receive an airdrop of ZKF token. Users can check their share of the airdrop on the website Dashboard. These airdrop allocations will only be accessible after the conclusion of the gas fee airdrop.

3. 75% Gas Fee Airdrop: Fair Launch, First Come First Served

75% of ZKF Token will be airdropped to early gas fee contributors on ZKFair mainnet. Gas fee Airdrop will be opened on Dec 23rd. The gas fee limit is $3M USDC, first come first served! Note that the gas fee airdrop will end as soon as the gas fee exceeds $3M USDC. ZKF tokens will not be available for the excess gas fee consumption, and there will be no more token additions in the future.

Tutorials for the activity will be provided, and users are encouraged to familiarize themselves with ZKFair during the 2-3 days leading up to the gas fee airdrop.

4. Other Events

In addition to the mentioned activities, ZKFair is collaborating with major projects to organize community events celebrating the mainnet launch.



Bitget Wallet X ZKFair – Task2Get [ZKFair Ecosystem Gala].

Orbiter X ZKFair – Asset Cross-Chain Activity.

Alienswap X ZKFair – ZKF Community NFT Mint Campaign. Space ID X ZKFair – .zkf Domain Whitelist Event.

And more...

Details will be available on the website campaign list after the Mainnet goes live.

Claiming Airdrops:

After the gas fee airdrop concludes, ZKFair will initiate the claiming process for all airdrops. Rewards not claimed within a specified timeframe will be burned. The airdrop claiming period will last for 10 days, after which ZKF Tokens will be in full circulation (excluding the 5% community reserve, which will open for airdrops after supporting the BTC ecosystem).

ZKFair Ecosystem Collaborations:

ZKFair has entered in-depth collaborations with over 15 projects, each with its own introduction and unique offerings.

Orbiter



Type: Cross-Chain Bridge Introduction: Orbiter Finance is a ZK-tech Based Ethereum Acceleration Engine that boosts L2s' performance and decreases gas consumption.

iZUMi



Type: DEX (Decentralized Exchange) Introduction: iZUMi Finance is a multi-chain DeFi protocol providing a one-stop Liquidity as a Service (LaaS).

SPACE ID



Type: DID (Decentralized Identity) Introduction: SPACE ID is a decentralized domain service protocol allowing users to bind identities across multiple chains, and communities can build their top-level domain services through the SPACE ID network.

Bitget Wallet



Type: Wallet Introduction: Bitget Wallet (formerly BitKeep) is Asia's largest and globally leading all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallet. It offers users a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services, including wallet, swap trading, NFT trading, and DApp browser.

Alienswap



Type: NFT Marketplace Introduction: AlienSwap is the NFT marketplace and aggregator for people, the leading multi-chain NFT trading layer.

Token Pocket



Type: Wallet Introduction: TokenPocket is the world's leading multi-chain self-custodial wallet, which supports mainstream public chains including BTC, ETH, BSC, TRON, etc. TokenPocket products include Mobile Wallet, Chrome Extension Wallet, and KeyPal Hardware Wallet.

Meson



Type: Cross-Chain Bridge Introduction: Meson is a leading unified bridging protocol that provides a seamless cross-chain experience for ETH and stablecoins across over 30 high-performance blockchains.

Sideswap



Type: DEX (Decentralized Exchange) Introduction: A decentralized exchange and liquidity platform.

zkMe



Type: DID (Decentralized Identity) Introduction: zkMe is a decentralized web3 identity oracle that leverages the power of zero-knowledge proofs to enable secure, private, and anonymous credential issuance and verification.

Arvin



Type: Lending Protocol Introduction: Over collateral lending protocol for all assets on ZKFair.

Ivy Maker



Type: NFT Aggregator Introduction: Ivy Maker is an NFT creation and incentive platform built for artists, creators and fans, where anyone can easily create, mint, and issue their own NFTs and unlock unique extra benefits!

Owlto Finance



Type: Cross-Chain Bridge Introduction: Owlto Finance is a decentralized cross-rollup bridge that focuses on L2, providing 'safe, fast, cheap, and easy-to-use' services.

Some projects will open to users concurrently with the mainnet launch, while others will progressively deploy and open up post-launch. Many of these projects will have their airdrop expectations, providing users with opportunities for multiple rewards.

Appreciation for the Community:

We express sincere gratitude for the community's support throughout ZKFair's development. The enthusiastic participation and unwavering support from the community have been crucial to ZKFair's success. Your active discussions, suggestions, and feedback have provided valuable insights, making each community member a witness and driving force in ZKFair's growth. Looking forward, we hold high expectations for the community's continued vibrancy, hoping that it will contribute more wisdom and innovation to ZKFair's development. We firmly believe that, through collective efforts, the ZKFair community will thrive, injecting more momentum into the entire ecosystem.

Join the force

As ZKFair's mainnet launches, we envision ZKFair becoming a genuinely community-driven ZK-L2 ecosystem, showcasing infinite possibilities. We encourage more users to join our community, actively participating in the co-construction of ZK-L2. Everyone has the potential to contribute to ZKFair's prosperity, collectively creating a fairer, more open, and innovative ecosystem!

More about ZKFair:

Website:

Twitter:

Discord: