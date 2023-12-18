Serbian president announces complete triumph

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has claimed an "absolute victory" in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, following exit polls projecting a substantial win for his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). According to polls conducted by CeSID and Ipsos, the SNS secured 46 percent of the vote, positioning it to win over half of the seats in the 250-strong national legislature. The opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) trailed with less than 28 percent, reflecting a significant gap in support.



The anticipated victory is expected to give the SNS a slim majority of 128 seats, up from its current composition of 120. Vucic, expressing his satisfaction with the outcome, indicated that the party is likely to enter into a coalition with some of its existing partners to fortify its position rather than forming a new government independently.



The decision to call a snap general election came in the aftermath of protests triggered by two mass shootings in May, claiming 18 lives. Sunday's election marked the fifth since 2012 when the SNS initially came to power, showcasing the political landscape's evolution over the past decade.



In addition to the parliamentary elections, Serbians cast their votes in local elections across various municipalities, including the capital Belgrade and the northern province of Vojvodina. Belgrade, home to a quarter of the nation's population, witnessed a closely watched mayoral race. The position, elected by the city council, is considered one of the most influential in the Serbian political system.



Preliminary results have indicated a slight SNS lead in the campaign for the capital's legislative assembly, securing over 38 percent of the vote compared to the SPN's 35 percent. The election outcomes not only shape the national political landscape but also hold implications for local governance, reflecting the dynamic interplay of political forces in Serbia.



