5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Ladakh Region

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 18 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh region on Monday.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh region on Monday.

“The earthquake occurred at 3.48 p.m. today with epicentre in Kargil district.

“It occurred at a depth of 10 Kms inside the earth with latitude as 33.41 degrees north and longitude 76.70 degrees east”, a MeT office statement said.

So far, there are no reports of any casualty or damage to property.

