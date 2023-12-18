LS Adjourned For The Day, 33 Mps Suspended For Remainder Of Winter Session (3Rd Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till Tuesday 11 a.m. amid uproar by the opposition MPs after suspending a total of over 33 MPs including Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the remainder of the Winter Session.

The Lok Sabha suspended three more members -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- pending the report of Privileges Committee.

The move comes in the wake of an ongoing standoff between the Centre and the opposition over the recent breach of security within the Parliament premises.

Chowdhury said that all leaders, including me, have been suspended.

“We have been demanding for days to reinstate our MPs who were suspended earlier and that the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement on the security lapses of Parliament.”

He said that Shah gives statements to the TV every day and he can speak a little in the Parliament too regarding what is being done by the government for the security of the Parliament.

“To run the House, the government will have to take the opposition into confidence, but today the Modi government is acting as a dictator. He wants to run the House on his own terms,” he said.

“Today's government has reached the heights of tyranny... we wanted discussion," Chowdhury added.

He also said that the Parliament cannot become the office of the RSS and the BJP.

The MPs were suspended after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to suspend more Opposition leaders from Lok Sabha.

Rajdenra Agarwal, who was in the chair, announced the suspension through voice vote.

The MPs suspended for the remainder of the Session include Kalyan Banerjee, A. Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Banerjee, E. T. Mohammed Basheer, Ganesan Selvam, C. N. Annadurai, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, T. Sumathy, Kani K. Navas, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, N. K. Premachandran, Sougata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Asit Kumar Mal, Kaushalendra Kumar, Anto Antony, S. S. Palanimanickam, Pratima Mondal, Kakoli Ghosh, K Muraleedharan, Sunil Mondal, Ramalingam Sellaperumal, Kodikunnel Suresh, Amar Singh, Rajmohan Unnithan, S. Thirunavukkarasar, T. R. Baalu, Gaurav Gogoi, Vijaykumar Vasanth, Dr. K. Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque for utter disregard to the House and displaying the placards in the House.

Meanwhile, Jayakumar, Abdul Kalikh, and Vasanth were suspended till the report of the privileges committee for creating disorder in the House.

On December 14, a total of 13 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended, while one Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was suspended for the remainder of the session.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement by Home Minister Amit Shah in both the Houses over the December 13 Parliament security breach.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times amid the uproar by the opposition MPs.

Meanwhile, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in the House earlier in the day.

