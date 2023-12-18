ADA University Lives World Arabic Language Day Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. On December 18,
ADA University celebrated World Arabic Language Day with the help
of the Saudi Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Center for Arab Studies,
Trend reports.
The occasion began with the reading of the Ayats from the holy
Quran. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were
played.
Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of Academic Affairs at ADA
University, addressed the event and stated that Arabic classes had
begun at the university this year. These seminars are open to both
students and diplomats.
"Arab-Azerbaijani relations are strengthening. As a result, we
pay close attention to this area. Arabic language education, as
well as Arab culture, receive a lot of attention," he added.
Then, members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Fatma Yildirim
and Jeyhun Mammadov stated that Azerbaijan's great leader, Heydar
Aliyev laid the groundwork for the country's relations with Arab
states, which are being successfully continued by President Ilham
Aliyev. Azerbaijan works with Arab countries in a variety of fields
and is a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Many
Arab enterprises invest in Azerbaijan, which helps to strengthen
ties between the two countries. Azerbaijan's interest in the Arabic
language grows as contacts with the Arab world improve.
Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, the Saudi Arabian ambassador, spoke
at the ceremony about the importance of the Arabic language. The
envoy emphasized that the language is widely spoken all across the
world, with up to one billion people speaking it.
"Language is a bridge between cultures. There are deep ties
between our countries in the field of culture, and we expect that
these ties and our cooperation will be further strengthened," he
said.
A video prepared by the Center for Arab Studies was then shown.
Then the event continued with an artistic part with performances by
