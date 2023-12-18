ADA University Lives World Arabic Language Day Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. On December 18, ADA University celebrated World Arabic Language Day with the help of the Saudi Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Center for Arab Studies, Trend reports.

The occasion began with the reading of the Ayats from the holy Quran. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were played.

Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of Academic Affairs at ADA University, addressed the event and stated that Arabic classes had begun at the university this year. These seminars are open to both students and diplomats.

"Arab-Azerbaijani relations are strengthening. As a result, we pay close attention to this area. Arabic language education, as well as Arab culture, receive a lot of attention," he added.

Then, members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Fatma Yildirim and Jeyhun Mammadov stated that Azerbaijan's great leader, Heydar Aliyev laid the groundwork for the country's relations with Arab states, which are being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan works with Arab countries in a variety of fields and is a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Many Arab enterprises invest in Azerbaijan, which helps to strengthen ties between the two countries. Azerbaijan's interest in the Arabic language grows as contacts with the Arab world improve.

Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, the Saudi Arabian ambassador, spoke at the ceremony about the importance of the Arabic language. The envoy emphasized that the language is widely spoken all across the world, with up to one billion people speaking it.

"Language is a bridge between cultures. There are deep ties between our countries in the field of culture, and we expect that these ties and our cooperation will be further strengthened," he said.

