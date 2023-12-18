PM Condoles Kuwaiti Counterpart Over Emir's Passing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh extended heartfelt condolences to Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah in a phone call on Monday, expressing his sympathies for the recent loss of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.During the conversation, Khasawneh reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support and sincere solidarity with the people of Kuwait during this dificult time. He extended the sympathies of Jordan's leadership and citizens, emphasizing the deep connection between the two nations.Furthermore, Khasawneh expressed his wishes for Kuwait to continue on the path of achievement, benevolence, generosity, and resilience, aiming to contribute to the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations under the leadership of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.In response, the Kuwaiti prime minister expressed gratitude for the steadfast support from Jordan, acknowledging the solidarity demonstrated during this challenging time, which highlights the enduring and historic relations between the two countries.