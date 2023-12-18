Interior Minister Orders Release Of 490 Administrative Detainees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Monday instructed the administrative governors to release 490 individuals who were held as administrative detainees.
In a statement, the Ministry indicated that this decision was made after a thorough examination of their cases, ensuring that their release will not pose a threat to security or public orderr. The objective is to povide them with an opportunity to reintegrate into society and lead normal lives alongside their families.
