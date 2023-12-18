Jordan, Egypt Explore Postal Partnership To Boost E-Commerce, Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) - In a bid to strengthen collaboration and enhance e-commerce ties between Jordan and Egypt, a delegation from the Jordan Post visited Cairo on Sunday.The visit builds upon the recent joint meetings of the Jordanian-Egyptian higher committee in Amman, where a special agreement for cooperation in financial transfers was inked.Sami Dawud, Chairman of Jordan Post, emphasized the significance of fostering mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange between the postal agencies of Jordan and Egypt.Dawud highlighted the pivotal role of the visit in assimilating the successful experiences of Egypt Post, particularly in the domains of infrastructure, technology, postal services, e-commerce, and the implementation of financial inclusion and digital transformation.He lauded Egypt Post's notable advancements in recent years, positioning it as a model for emulation among both Arab and international institutions. Dawud underscored the necessity of learning from Egypt's achievements to further elevate the Jordanian postal services.Sharif Farouk, Chairman of Egypt Post, affirmed that the visit's primary objectives include discussions on cooperation, experience sharing, and gaining insights into Egypt Post's triumphant journey in digital transformation and financial inclusion.Farouk expressed Egypt Post's eagerness to forge expanded collaborative horizons with Jordan Post, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional postal and financial services to citizens in both nations.During the visit, the delegation had the opportunity to explore Egypt Post's state-of-the-art Smart Village Post Office. This facility boasts cutting-edge technological systems and solutions, offering efficient financial, postal, governmental, and digital services to citizens.Additionally, the delegation toured the historic Cairo main post office and the Postal Museum, immersing themselves in a rich collection of archaeological artifacts that chronicle the historical evolution of postal services over the ages.