Deputy Amir Heads Kuwait

12/18/2023 6:04:03 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha on Monday heading to the sisterly State of Kuwait to offer condolences on the death of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

HH the Deputy Amir is accompanied by a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and senior officials.

