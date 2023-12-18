Deputy Amir Heads Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha on Monday heading to the sisterly State of Kuwait to offer condolences on the death of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. HH the Deputy Amir is accompanied by a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and senior officials.

