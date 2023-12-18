Enterome Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Peter Hirth To Its Board Of Directors

PARIS, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for solid and liquid malignancies and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform , today announced the appointment of Dr. K. Peter Hirth to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hirth brings 30 years of biotech leadership and expertise in biotechnology and pharmaceutical discovery and development. He replaces Dr. Roger J. Garceau, who has stepped down from the Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to Enterome's Board of Directors," said Dr. Pierre Bélichard, Chief Executive Officer of Enterome. "Peter is a recognized leader in the biotech industry and his extensive experience in corporate strategy and drug development will be invaluable to Enterome's future growth and success. We look forward to Peter's guidance as we execute on our vision to bring OncoMimicsTM based immunotherapies to patients in need. I'd also like to thank Roger for his invaluable contributions to Enterome during his time on the Board."

Dr. Hirth possesses a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record in the biopharmaceutical industry. Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the Board of IO Biotech and as a Director on the boards of Vaxcyte, Trex Bio, and Aligos Therapeutics. In addition, he acts as an Advisor to Wellington Partners, a global venture capital firm.

Previously, Dr. Hirth served as CEO and co-founder of Plexxikon from 2001 to 2013, where he led the development of a novel, structure-guided drug discovery platform, resulting in several new chemical entities entering clinical trials, including Zelboraf®, an FDA-approved therapy for metastatic melanoma. Before Plexxikon, Dr. Hirth was President and co-founder of Sugen, a company that went public on Nasdaq in 1994 and was later acquired by Pharmacia/Pfizer. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in building the company and advancing several kinase inhibitors through clinical trials in oncology. Notably, Sutent®, a drug for the treatment of a type of gastrointestinal cancer, was subsequently approved for human use.

Dr. Hirth also served as Vice President of Research at Boehringer Mannheim, where he successfully led the company's erythropoietin program to approval. He started his career as a research scientist with the Max Planck Institutes. Dr. Hirth received his PhD in Molecular Genetics from Heidelberg University, Germany, and completed his post-doctoral work at the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Hirth commented: "I am honored to join Enterome at this exciting time. The emerging clinical data from the OncoMimicsTM pipeline continue to demonstrate strong, durable, and target-specific immune responses associated with positive clinical outcomes in various oncologic indications. I eagerly anticipate contributing to Enterome's mission to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs and I look forward to collaborating with the management and fellow Board members."

Contacts