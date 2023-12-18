Sunhydrogen Enters Consulting Agreement With 3 Of Japan’S Most Esteemed Green Hydrogen Production Experts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORALVILLE, IA, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with three of Japan's top experts in the field of photocatalytic green hydrogen production.

Beginning in December 2023, SunHydrogen is set to receive specialized guidance from Prof. Kazunari Domen, Dr. Hiroshi Nishiyama and Dr. Taro Yamada of the University of Tokyo on the design and optimization of SunHydrogen's panel technology, including the balance of systems, based on their experience. Their input will be crucial in enhancing process efficiency and reducing the overall levelized cost of hydrogen production for pilot scale demonstrations – Prof. Domen alone brings a highly decorated career of over 90,000 citations and over 800 publications.

Prof. Domen, Dr. Nishiyama and Dr. Yamada are all key participants in Japan's ARPChem project , a collaborative research initiative backed by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) that demonstrated the feasibility of producing solar hydrogen through photocatalytic water splitting on an area scale of 100m2 and a time scale of one year.

Moving forward, NEDO expects to spend 30 billion yen ($260 million) in support of ARPChem and the University of Tokyo as they work together to conduct a field test featuring photocatalytic green hydrogen panels.

"We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Prof. Domen, Dr. Nishiyama and Dr. Yamada, renowned leaders in photocatalytic green hydrogen production," said SunHydrogen's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen. "Their vast experience and groundbreaking work in this field are invaluable assets for our team. We are looking forward to harnessing their insights on panel design and process scale-up to accelerate our pilot demonstrations."

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to make, store and use green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $12 trillion by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Similar to solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free vehicles, ships, data centers, aircrafts and more. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at .

