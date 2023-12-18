Water Softening Systems Market Is Expected To Be Worth US$ 12.3 Billion At A CAGR Of 6.6% By The 2033 End | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

The United States boasts one of the world's safest water supplies. CDC confirms 90% drink treated tap water meeting safe standards

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global water softening systems market will be worth US$ 12.3 billion in 2023. Market expansion is being driven by rising awareness about water quality and legislation encouraging the use of innovative technology. The market is expected to be worth US$ 23.3 billion in 2033, with a 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.The increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of water quality is a significant driver of the water softening system market. People are becoming more conscious of the negative effects of hard water on plumbing systems, appliances, and overall water usage. They seek water treatment solutions, including water softening systems, to improve water quality and mitigate the issues caused by hard water.Request For Sample Report: Elevate Your Industry Intelligence with Actionable InsightsAwareness regarding water quality and policies favoring the implementation of advanced technologies will create a conducive environment for growth. The increasing implementation of government-sponsored initiatives such as the expansion of smart cities and clean water initiatives and the growing focus on preventing water contamination and ensuring the availability of clean, soft water for all will remain a chief growth driver.The growing technological advancements in water softening systems contribute to market growth. Innovative technologies such as salt-free water softeners, electromagnetic water conditioners, and template-assisted crystallization (TAC) systems offer alternatives to traditional ion exchange-based water softeners. These advancements provide more sustainable and efficient solutions, reducing salt consumption, water waste, and the overall environmental impact.Key Takeaways from the Market Study :From 2018 to 2022, the demand for water softening system expanded at a CAGR of 4.6%Based on design type, the twin-cylinder segment accounts for a CAGR of 6.4%By application type, the residential segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast periodNorth America to emerge as a promising water softening system market, capturing a CAGR of 6.5%The water softening system industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2033South Asia and the Pacific to be an opportunistic water softening system market, expected to capture a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.“Water softening systems remove minerals from hard water, preventing scaling and improving water quality in households and businesses. They employ various methods, such as ion exchange, to replace calcium and magnesium ions with sodium ions.” -Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.Competitive LandscapeThe global water softening system market is fragmented with several large and medium-scale players. The leading players in the water softening system market are investing in strategic agreements to capture market share.Key Companies Profiled:EcoWater Systems LLCCulligan International CompanyKinetico IncorporatedHydrofluxEnvicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Wychwood Water Systems Ltd.Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.Pelican Water SystemsBWT AGMarlo IncorporatedMonarch Water Ltd.Qingdao Haier Co., LtdAtlas FiltriWatts Water Technologies Inc.Feedwater LimitedKey DevelopmentsCulligan, a prominent player in the water treatment industry, has been focusing on developing advanced water softening systems with smart features. They have introduced smart water softeners that utilize IoT technology to provide real-time monitoring and control of water softening operations. These systems offer enhanced convenience and customization options for users.EcoWater Systems has been focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly water softening solutions. They have introduced salt-free water softeners that utilize alternative technologies such as template-assisted crystallization (TAC) to prevent scaling without the need for salt or chemicals. These systems offer environmentally friendly water treatment options.Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Details, Uncover Crucial Trends, Drivers, and ChallengesKey Segmentation:By Operation Type:ElectricNon-ElectricBy Application Type:ResidentialIndustrialCommercialBy Design:Mono CylinderTwin CylinderMulti-CylinderBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeSouth Asia and PacificEast AsiaMiddle East & AfricaAuthor by:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Size : The global market is estimated to be worth around US$ 4.29 Billion in 2022. With rising oil and gas activities across the world, the overall market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2029, surpassing a valuation of US$ 6.38 Billion by 2029.Water Desalination Equipment Market Share : The global market is estimated to clock a revenue of US$ 22,645.8 million by 2033. The market is expected to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 8.6% through 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube