Award-Winning Five-Star Debut“Kilómetro Cero” Spices Up The Book World With An Age-Gap Romance Twist

'Kilómetro Cero' Weaves a Tale of Passion and Self-Discovery Across Generations

With its fresh perspective and bold exploration of age-gap romance, James Walter Lee's Kilometro Cero makes a distinguished entrance in the literary world, earning a Literary Titan book award and a 5-Star review from Reader Views. The novel thoughtfully explores the complex relationships between older women and younger men, intertwining love, societal norms, and personal discovery in a narrative that is engaging and reflective of contemporary romantic dynamics.At the heart of the story is Nick Evers, a recent MBA graduate and a bit of a playboy, and Elizabeth Bach, an independent and successful partner at his father's company. Nick is unexpectedly struck by a deep attraction to Elizabeth, who is significantly older. This leads him to follow her to Spain, where their intense and complicated romance begins, challenging both their hearts and careers. James Walter Lee's novel is a relatable and emotional journey of an unconventional love story.Lee offers insight into the story's inception, drawing inspiration from Charles Webb's novel The Graduate, but with a twist where the young male protagonist falls for the older woman who, in Lee's novel, is an associate of his father's, and whom his father secretly desires."Kilometro Cero" is quickly establishing itself as a standout in the realm of contemporary romance with readers applauding its bold approach to"taboo" relationships and the immersive journey into the complexities of love and desire. The wave of positive feedback from readers highlights its impact:."A tormented love affair against the vibrant backdrop of Spain. A recent MBA graduate, Nick Evers finds himself entangled in a passion-fueled journey when he meets Elizabeth Bach, his father's captivating colleague. As their illicit relationship ignites, Nick's life spirals into a whirlwind of hedonistic pursuits and fleeting engagements. However, true love remains elusive, pushing Nick to confront the depths of his emotions. Amidst the intense romantic entanglements and Spanish allure, the tale explores the complexities of age, desire, and the sacrifices one must make for love."-Literary Titan."Kilometro Cero stands out as a captivating contemporary romance... Lee shines in developing multifaceted, relatable characters... The book masterfully weaves together elements of chemistry, intrigue, and a dynamic narrative, making it more than just a love story; it's an engaging and thoughtful tale of passion and connection." –Anna, Amazon Review."The story's setting in Spain adds a layer of allure and vibrancy, enriching the narrative with cultural and emotional depth... Lee's fearless approach to age differences in relationships and the complex mesh of personal aspirations, familial expectations, and sacrifices in the pursuit of love, makes Kilómetro Cero more than just a love story; it's a deep dive into bridging the gap between passion and pragmatism." – Mariana, Amazon Review."James Walter Lee turns up the heat first by building palpable tension and anticipation between the characters. Then, with lascivious fervor, he artfully brings to life every detail, igniting all the readers' senses... [He] cleverly combined spicy amorous play, soul-stirring proclamations, and the quest for meaning in this unputdownable book." – Reader ViewsKilómetro Cero (ISBN: 979-8988515302, Zennea Press 2023) is available at online bookstores everywhere.ABOUT THE AUTHORJames Walter Lee is an American author. His debut novel, Kilómetro Cero, released in November 2023, won a Literary Titan Award. He is also an INDIEFAB Awards finalist for his short story collection, Tooth and Talon. He holds a Master's in Fine Arts from The New York Academy of Art and a Bachelor's in Fine Arts from the College for Creative Studies. James is also an avid photographer and lives in Pennsylvania.

