               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Central Bank Of Azerbaijan To Announce Last Interest Rate Decision In 2023


12/18/2023 5:58:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce the last decision on interest rate in 2023, Trend reports via CBA.

The decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on the discount rate will be announced on December 20.

The CBA has held seven meetings on the discount rate this year, with the discount rate raised to 9 percent. The CBA only cut the interest rate from 9 percent to 8.5 percent at its last meeting on November 1.

The Central Bank announced that this decision was made considering the changing external and domestic factors affecting inflation, as well as the fact that supply in the foreign exchange market significantly exceeds the demand.

In addition, the CBA emphasized that further decisions on monetary policy will be made taking into account the comparison of projected inflation with the target and updated macroeconomic forecasts. If the risks associated with the external and internal environment will not be realized, and the pressure on the strengthening of the manat will not weaken, the possibility of a phased easing of monetary policy will be considered.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search