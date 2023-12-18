Central Bank Of Azerbaijan To Announce Last Interest Rate Decision In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce the last decision on interest
rate in 2023, Trend reports via CBA.
The decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on
the discount rate will be announced on December 20.
The CBA has held seven meetings on the discount rate this year,
with the discount rate raised to 9 percent. The CBA only cut the
interest rate from 9 percent to 8.5 percent at its last meeting on
November 1.
The Central Bank announced that this decision was made
considering the changing external and domestic factors affecting
inflation, as well as the fact that supply in the foreign exchange
market significantly exceeds the demand.
In addition, the CBA emphasized that further decisions on
monetary policy will be made taking into account the comparison of
projected inflation with the target and updated macroeconomic
forecasts. If the risks associated with the external and internal
environment will not be realized, and the pressure on the
strengthening of the manat will not weaken, the possibility of a
phased easing of monetary policy will be considered.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.