Effectiveness Of JCPOA For Iran - Very Low, MP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The
effectiveness of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for
Iran is very low, said Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman for the
National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian
Parliament, Trend reports.
According to Amouei, the implementation of the JCPOA on Iran's
nuclear program began in 2016 based on the fulfillment of Iran's
obligations. While Iran wanted to increase its economic
opportunities and achieve development within the framework of the
lifting of sanctions against the country, the US withdrew from this
plan and then imposed new sanctions against Iran.
Although progress has been made in the negotiations following
Iran's suspension of commitments under the JCPOA, these
developments did not turn into something bigger.
"Based on this, Iran began to move towards other alternative
ways to develop its economy, expand economic relations with the
countries of the world, and continue its peaceful nuclear
activities," Amouei said.
The MP added that membership in organizations such as the
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS is aimed at
expanding economic relations with the countries of the world and
developing the economy.
"Based on this, Iran maintains and develops its trade route even
without the JCPOA. Western countries and the US are also facing
losses if the nuclear talks do not reach a conclusion," he
said.
Amouei also stressed that despite all this, Iran has not
completely abandoned the JCPOA. Iran has always announced that he
is ready to discuss the restoration of this plan.
ran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
---
