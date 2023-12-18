Co-Op With Arab Companies To Significantly Increase Green Energy Production In Azerbaijan - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Realization of
contracts signed between Azerbaijan and Arab companies will
significantly increase production of green energy in Azerbaijan,
Azerbaijani MP Fatma Yildirim said, Trend reports.
She spoke at an event dedicated to the UN Arabic Language Day,
marked on December 18.
"Implementation of contracts signed between Azerbaijani
organizations and Arab companies will significantly increase the
production of green energy from renewable sources across
Azerbaijan," she said.
According to her, Arab companies play a special role in
investing in Azerbaijan's economy.
"One of the examples of such cooperation is the agreement
between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power from Saudi
Arabia and Masdar from the UAE, concluded in January 2020. ACWA
Power participated in the implementation of projects related to the
construction of a 240-megawatt wind farm, while Masdar participated
in the construction of a 200-megawatt solar power plant in
Azerbaijan," she added.
Yildirim also mentioned that a number of Arab companies are
interested in investing in implementation of projects in
Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
"Participation of companies owned by Arab states in the
reconstruction of our liberated territories is an important factor
in further strengthening of our friendship," she emphasized.
