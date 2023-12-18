Deputy Minister Of Transport Talks Laying Of Trolleybus Lines In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. At present, the
matter of laying trolleybus lines in Baku is not up for discussion,
said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High
Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov,
Trend reports.
Hummatov made the remark during the "Mobility Transformation
Program in Azerbaijan" presentation.
According to Hummatov, the general plan of Baku envisages
trolleybus lines, but there are no particular ideas on their laying
in the discussions on the development of public transportation.
"At present, the matter of laying trolleybus lines is acute, but
it is not being discussed. However, this does not mean that it is
not in focus," he noted.
