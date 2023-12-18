               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deputy Minister Of Transport Talks Laying Of Trolleybus Lines In Baku


12/18/2023 5:58:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. At present, the matter of laying trolleybus lines in Baku is not up for discussion, said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, Trend reports.

Hummatov made the remark during the "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan" presentation.

According to Hummatov, the general plan of Baku envisages trolleybus lines, but there are no particular ideas on their laying in the discussions on the development of public transportation.

"At present, the matter of laying trolleybus lines is acute, but it is not being discussed. However, this does not mean that it is not in focus," he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617222

