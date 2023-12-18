Moscow Hosts CIS Council Of Heads Of Government

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place in Moscow, Trend reports.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, who has been on a working visit to the Russian Federation since December 16, is also taking part in the meeting.

The meeting is being held in the center of VDNKh (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow. Before the meeting, the prime ministers of the CIS countries familiarized themselves with the international exhibition forum Russia, which started at the VDNKh exhibition center.

The exhibition forum demonstrates the development of Russia's regions and the new production technologies of the country.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov is also scheduled to make a speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

The meeting will discuss the development of relations within the CIS, humanitarian issues, the results of the last year, and further plans.

The CIS will be chaired by Kyrgyzstan in 2023, and from 2024 on, the chairmanship will pass to the Russian Federation.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not participate in the CIS event this time around. Armenia is represented at the meeting by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

