Moscow Hosts CIS Council Of Heads Of Government

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A meeting of the
Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) is taking place in Moscow, Trend reports.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, who has
been on a working visit to the Russian Federation since December
16, is also taking part in the meeting.
The meeting is being held in the center of VDNKh (Exhibition of
Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow. Before the meeting,
the prime ministers of the CIS countries familiarized themselves
with the international exhibition forum Russia, which started at
the VDNKh exhibition center.
The exhibition forum demonstrates the development of Russia's
regions and the new production technologies of the country.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov is also scheduled to make
a speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of
the CIS.
The meeting will discuss the development of relations within the
CIS, humanitarian issues, the results of the last year, and further
plans.
The CIS will be chaired by Kyrgyzstan in 2023, and from 2024 on,
the chairmanship will pass to the Russian Federation.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not participate in
the CIS event this time around. Armenia is represented at the
meeting by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
