East-West And North-South Stand As Priority Projects In CIS Cooperation - Azerbaijani PM

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. East-West and North-South are priority projects in cooperation within the CIS, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Moscow, Trend reports.

