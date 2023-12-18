Azerbaijan Allots Funds For Overhaul Of Roads In Baku's Nizami District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures
for the major repair of roads in the Nizami district of Baku city,
Trend reports.
To carry out major road repairs in Baku's Nizami district, the
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated
450,000 manat ($264,710) from the funds specified in subparagraph
1.31.25 of the "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget
of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investment
(investment expenditures)" approved by Presidential Decree No. 3720
of January 23, 2023.
The decree charged the Ministry of Finance with securing the
funds mentioned in the first section of this decree, and the
Cabinet of Ministers with dealing with the any complications that
could arise in the course of its implementation.
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.