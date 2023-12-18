               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Highly Values Preserving Arabic Language - Saudi Ambassador To Azerbaijan


12/18/2023 5:58:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Saudi Arabia places great importance on the preservation and dissemination of the Arabic language, said Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili during the event dedicated to World Arabic Language Day, Trend reports.

"The preservation and spread of the Arabic language is extremely important in Saudi Arabia. Its development is an important part of our strategy. The Arabic language is a vital aspect of the Saudi people's national identity," the ambassador noted.

He further underlined that in the Middle Ages, many renowned Azerbaijani scholars, poets, and writers wrote in Arabic. Arabic is presently taught in top universities and schools in Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search