Saudi Arabia Highly Values Preserving Arabic Language - Saudi Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Saudi Arabia
places great importance on the preservation and dissemination of
the Arabic language, said Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam bin
Saleh Al-Jutaili during the event dedicated to World Arabic
Language Day, Trend reports.
"The preservation and spread of the Arabic language is extremely
important in Saudi Arabia. Its development is an important part of
our strategy. The Arabic language is a vital aspect of the Saudi
people's national identity," the ambassador noted.
He further underlined that in the Middle Ages, many renowned
Azerbaijani scholars, poets, and writers wrote in Arabic. Arabic is
presently taught in top universities and schools in Azerbaijan.
