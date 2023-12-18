Successes Of Azerbaijani Young Chess Players Gratify - Youth And Sports Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The number of Azerbaijani chess players' victories this year has been very high, which naturally pleases all of us, said Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, Trend reports, referring to the idman sports site.

The minister noted that 2023 was a fruitful year in terms of chess.

"This year, Azerbaijan held a number of international competitions. One of them is the World Chess Championship, which featured a large number of prominent foreign chess players. In addition, the Chess Federation organized a series of activities as part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev." Plus, Azerbaijani chess players returned from several international events with a large number of medals. Their outcomes are astounding," he said.

"Furthermore, we discovered fresh young chess players who represented our country honorably at European championships and events. These outcomes would not have been possible without the assistance of the state. President Ilham Aliyev is always concerned about the development of sports and looks after our chess players," the minister added.

