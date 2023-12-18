Successes Of Azerbaijani Young Chess Players Gratify - Youth And Sports Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The number of
Azerbaijani chess players' victories this year has been very high,
which naturally pleases all of us, said Minister of Youth and
Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, Trend reports, referring to the idman
sports site.
The minister noted that 2023 was a fruitful year in terms of
chess.
"This year, Azerbaijan held a number of international
competitions. One of them is the World Chess Championship, which
featured a large number of prominent foreign chess players. In
addition, the Chess Federation organized a series of activities as
part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev." Plus, Azerbaijani chess
players returned from several international events with a large
number of medals. Their outcomes are astounding," he said.
"Furthermore, we discovered fresh young chess players who
represented our country honorably at European championships and
events. These outcomes would not have been possible without the
assistance of the state. President Ilham Aliyev is always concerned
about the development of sports and looks after our chess players,"
the minister added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.