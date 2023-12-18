Russia Has Two Warships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on December 18, Russia has two warships in the Black Sea, but no missile launchers.
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea and one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov," the statement said.
There are four enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
As reported, according to the 'Krymskyi Viter' monitoring group, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has hidden almost all significant ships, including Kalibr cruise missile carriers, in Novorossiysk.
