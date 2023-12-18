               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Partisans Spot Russian Air Defenses In Sevastopol


12/18/2023 5:58:05 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans have spotted enemy air defense systems in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Ukraine's Atesh partisan movement said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Our agents continue their reconnaissance activities in Crimea. This time they managed to spot a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile defense system, which the occupiers deployed near Inkerman Bay," the post said.

The information was immediately passed to Ukraine's defense forces for further processing.

Earlier reports said that in Crimea, Ukrainian partisans were monitoring FSB facilities and the Pivdenna Bay in Sevastopol.

