Russians Continue Active Infantry Attacks In Tavria Sector - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops continued active infantry attacks with the support of armored vehicles and aircraft in the Tavria sector.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues infantry attacks. In the past 24 hours, they actively used armored vehicles and aircraft to support the attacks," the commander said.

He said that in the operational area of the Tavria grouping of troops on December 17, the Russian invaders carried out 11 airstrikes, conducted 38 combat clashes and fired 691 artillery shells.

According to the commander, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground and conducting operations in the designated sectors.

"Total enemy losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 491 people and 60 pieces of equipment. Six invaders surrendered," Tarnavskyi said.

Ukrainian forces on the Tavria axis destroyed 10 tanks, 19 infantry fighting vehicles, 8 artillery pieces, 1 multiple rocket launcher, 1 UAV, 20 vehicles, and 1 piece of special equipment. Some 50 pieces of enemy equipment were damaged.

From February 24, 2022 to December 18, 2023, Ukrainian forces eliminated about 347,160 Russian invaders.