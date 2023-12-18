Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok Crushed In Left-Bank Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Marines, have destroyed Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The relevant statement was made by the Special Operations Forces Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

One of the Special Operations Forces' units detected the enemy's TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, which had been repeatedly striking Ukrainian positions near the Kherson region's Krynky.

Together with the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Marine Corps and the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces' operators inflicted fire damage on the enemy target and crushed the TOS-1A Solntsepyok system.