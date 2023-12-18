Deputy Minister: Over 20 Projects Modelled In Baku Within Framework Of Digital Twin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
More than 20 projects have been simulated in Baku within the
framework of the "Digital Twin", the Deputy Minister of Digital
Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rahman Hummatov, stated
during the presentation "Mobility Transformation Programme in
Azerbaijan," Azernew s reports.
"A“digital twin” of the city of Baku has been created. Based on
the“digital twin,” the latest infrastructure projects are planned
and regular route lines are optimised. In total, to date, more than
20 projects with serious investment potential have been modelled on
the“digital twin,” and scientifically proven results have been
obtained. Six of the most effective projects have been identified,
and their implementation will begin in the near future,” the deputy
said.
R added that new bus routes and a network of special
lanes have been prepared in Azerbaijan to ensure the accessibility
of public transport within the works.
"Important measures are being taken to ensure the accessibility
of public transport as part of the work carried out towards
improving the transport capacity of the capital. All routes have
been analysed by AYNA, the number of buses on the lines has been
monitored daily, and their uninterrupted movement has been
ensured," he noted.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107617202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.