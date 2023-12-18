Azerbaijani PM Takes Part At International Exhibition In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Ali Asadov has been on a visit to Moscow since December 16 to
participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has familiarised himself
with the international exhibition forum "Russia" held at the
Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy within the framework
of his business trip to Moscow.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107617201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.