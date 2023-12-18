               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani PM Takes Part At International Exhibition In Moscow


(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Ali Asadov has been on a visit to Moscow since December 16 to participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has familiarised himself with the international exhibition forum "Russia" held at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy within the framework of his business trip to Moscow.

