Baku To Build 7 Km Long Bicycle Path

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov, at the presentation of the "Mobility Transformation Programme in Azerbaijan," said that bicycles and scooters are also considered in the mobility project.

According to him, at the first stage, a 7-kilometre-long bicycle path will be built in Baku, Azernews reports.

The deputy added that it is acceptable for pedestrian traffic. Work is continuing in the direction of infrastructure is made.

"Taxi service is also at the center of attention. Last period several laws were amended After this sub is expected to change the rules. Following the new legislation, implementation will be initiated," the deputy minister added.