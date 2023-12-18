Baku To Build 7 Km Long Bicycle Path

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman
Hummatov, at the presentation of the "Mobility Transformation
Programme in Azerbaijan," said that bicycles and scooters are also
considered in the mobility project.
According to him, at the first stage, a 7-kilometre-long bicycle
path will be built in Baku, Azernews reports.
The deputy added that it is acceptable for pedestrian traffic.
Work is continuing in the direction of infrastructure is made.
"Taxi service is also at the center of attention. Last period
several laws were amended After this sub is expected to change the
rules. Following the new legislation, implementation will be
initiated," the deputy minister added.
