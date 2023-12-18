Azerbaijan Plans To Increase Number Of Electronic Scales On Roads

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of
Azerbaijan, Rahman Hummatov, said during the presentation of the
"Mobility Transformation Programme in Azerbaijan" that it is
planned to increase the number of "electronic scales" on the roads
of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"As a result of the installation of electronic scales, it has
become possible to control all roads. The installation of scales on
motorways is a new project. They can be used to determine the
weight of lorries passing through them. This work has already been
completed at three locations. Next year, it is planned to install
51 units of such scales at 31 points on motorways," the deputy
said.
"To ensure the possibility of using all types of payment means
in public transport in Azerbaijan, works are being carried out to
improve the current system of cashless payments," the deputy
minister said
"After updating the system, it will be possible to pay with all
bank cards and mobile devices supporting contactless technology.
Starting next month, payment by bank card will be tested on several
routes. After the tests, it is planned to start the initial
implementation of the new payment system at the end of the first
quarter of next year," he noted.
