Azerbaijan Allocates Funds To State Road Agency - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures
related to the overhaul of the Krasnaya Sloboda-Gukhuroba highway
connecting Krasnaya Sloboda settlement in Guba district with
Gukhuroba village in Gusar district, Azernews reports.
According to the decree, for capital repair of the Krasnaya
Sloboda-Gukhuroba highway connecting 11 settlements with a
population of 22,000 people, the amount specified in subparagraph
1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds envisaged in the state budget of
the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments
(investment expenditures)" was approved by the Order of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan number 3720 dated January
23, 2023, to allocate initially 1.5 million manats ($882,352) to
the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance will provide funding in the
amount mentioned in Part 1 of this directive. The Ministry of
Economy of Azerbaijan should provide the required financial means
for the completion of the highway stated in Section 1 of this
decree in the allocation of expenditures on state capital
investments in the Republic of Azerbaijan's draft state budget for
2024.
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers will handle any concerns
likely to be raised by this directive.
