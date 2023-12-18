FM: 120 Countries Support Azerbaijan's Chairmanship Of NAM For One More Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the opening ceremony of the Diplomacy Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev that Armenia was subjected to an unprecedented diplomatic blow in 1996, Azernews reports.

The Minister noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev always wanted to solve the issue of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and thus restore historical justice.

"The dream of the national leader and every Azerbaijani was to restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. This wish has come true. The priority issue facing Azerbaijan at present is the restoration and revival of the territories liberated from occupation. It is with great pride that, day after day, we see the return of our citizens to their native lands.

As proof of the growing authority of our country in the international arena, we can point, firstly, to Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. 120 countries unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship for one more year. Secondly, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan is a vivid example of confidence in our country," Bayramov added.

The opening ceremony of Diplomacy Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, is being held at the ADA University in Baku.