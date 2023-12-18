FM: 120 Countries Support Azerbaijan's Chairmanship Of NAM For One More Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the
opening ceremony of the Diplomacy Week dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev that Armenia was
subjected to an unprecedented diplomatic blow in 1996, Azernews reports.
The Minister noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev always
wanted to solve the issue of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands
and thus restore historical justice.
"The dream of the national leader and every Azerbaijani was to
restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. This wish has come
true. The priority issue facing Azerbaijan at present is the
restoration and revival of the territories liberated from
occupation. It is with great pride that, day after day, we see the
return of our citizens to their native lands.
As proof of the growing authority of our country in the
international arena, we can point, firstly, to Azerbaijan's
chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. 120 countries unanimously
decided to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship for one more year.
Secondly, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan is a vivid
example of confidence in our country," Bayramov added.
The opening ceremony of Diplomacy Week, dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, is being held at the
ADA University in Baku.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107617197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.