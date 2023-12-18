Funds Allocated For Major Repair Of Roads In Nizami District Of Baku - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for capital repair of roads in Nizami district of Baku, Azernews reports.

For capital repair of roads in Nizami district of Baku, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated AZN 450,000 ($264,710) from the funds envisaged by subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds envisaged in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved by Presidential Decree No. 3720 of January 23, 2023.

The decree instructs the Ministry of Finance to ensure the allocation of funds specified in the first section of the decree and the Cabinet of Ministers to solve all difficulties that may arise in the course of its implementation.